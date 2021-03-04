UrduPoint.com
9 Shops, Restaurants Sealed For SOPs Breach

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

9 shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed nine shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed four shops and imposed fine Rs 25,000 for SOPs violation and overcharging in her jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops, stores and a restaurant in his jurisdiction.

The team sealed Lasani Burger Points, Fresh Juice corner, Health Care Pharmacy, Servaid Pharmacy in Cantt area while the team sealed Bismillah hotel, Cesor Hair Salon, Irfan Auto, Brighto Hardware and Anmol Hair Saloon in City.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

