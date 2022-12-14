UrduPoint.com

9 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 08:29 PM

9 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

Nine shops were sealed on charges of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Nine shops were sealed on charges of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman of Civil Defence department said here on Wednesday that Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas along with his team checked various shops and found illegal gas decanting at 9 shops in Samanabad, People's Colony, Civil Lines and other parts of the city.

Therefore, the officer sealed these shops in addition to confiscating their entire material. Separate cases were also got registered against the shopkeepers while further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Progress Gas

Recent Stories

LHC orders closure of Lahore markets by 10pm

LHC orders closure of Lahore markets by 10pm

3 minutes ago
 PM to announce loan schemes next week for youth, f ..

PM to announce loan schemes next week for youth, flood-affectees: Shiza Fatima

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan emphasises better coordination to complete d ..

Ahsan emphasises better coordination to complete digital census

3 minutes ago
 NIH's free diagnostic system starts functioning in ..

NIH's free diagnostic system starts functioning in flood-hit areas

3 minutes ago
 11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punja ..

11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punjab: minister

10 minutes ago
 Ittehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament ..

Ittehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.