9 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Nine shops were sealed on charges of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman of Civil Defence department said here on Wednesday that Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas along with his team checked various shops and found illegal gas decanting at 9 shops in Samanabad, People's Colony, Civil Lines and other parts of the city.

Therefore, the officer sealed these shops in addition to confiscating their entire material. Separate cases were also got registered against the shopkeepers while further action was under progress, he added.