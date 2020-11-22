9 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan has sealed nine shops over violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that AC Sammundri checked various shops, hotels and restaurants in the Tehsil and found nine shops involved in violating corona SOPs.

The AC sealed the shops and warned their owners that they would be sent behind the bars if they violated corona SOPs again.