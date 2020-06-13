UrduPoint.com
9 Shops Seals Over SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali Saturday paid a surprise visit to different bazars and inspected the implementation of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) set to contain COVID-19 spread and sealed nine shops

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali Saturday paid a surprise visit to different bazars and inspected the implementation of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) set to contain COVID-19 spread and sealed nine shops.

The AAC, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman, carried out visit to different bazaars including Main bazaar, Mian Khel bazaar, Mustafa bazaar, and Saifullah Market.

During the inspection, he found nine shops of non-essential items opened on Saturday in violation of government orders. He ordered sealing of all these shops while the nine violators were booked accordance to the law.

