UrduPoint.com

9 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

9 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 9 stolen motorcycles from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held a two-member gang identified as Habib and Mohsin.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the accused who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Rawalpindi police are using all resources to eliminate organized gangs.

Related Topics

Attack Police Waqas Khan All From

Recent Stories

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

18 minutes ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

1 hour ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.