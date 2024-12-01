9 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Police have arrested two members motorcycle and recovered 09 stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police held two member bike lifter gang who were identified as Waleed and Zulqarnain.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja commended police teams for their swift action and said that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence and will be punished. Strict action will be continued against such criminals without any discrimination, he added.
