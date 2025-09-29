9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the gang used to lift motorcycles from crowded places and markets in Sadiqabad. The arrests and recoveries were made through effective use of technical and human intelligence.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team for swift action and said that the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence.

He added that those depriving citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the clutches of law.

Similarly, Sadiqabad Police have arrested four suspects, including two proclaimed offenders, involved in a robbery case and recovered Rs 220,000 snatching cash from their possession.

The accused had snatched money from citizens at gunpoint after they withdrew cash from banks. Sadiqabad Police apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in the case and, on their identification, arrested two more accomplices involved in the incident, the spokesman informed that the case had been registered in March 2025 and further investigation was underway.