9 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 09:25 PM
Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Monday.
According to a police spokesman, the gang used to lift motorcycles from crowded places and markets in Sadiqabad. The arrests and recoveries were made through effective use of technical and human intelligence.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team for swift action and said that the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence.
He added that those depriving citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the clutches of law.
Similarly, Sadiqabad Police have arrested four suspects, including two proclaimed offenders, involved in a robbery case and recovered Rs 220,000 snatching cash from their possession.
The accused had snatched money from citizens at gunpoint after they withdrew cash from banks. Sadiqabad Police apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in the case and, on their identification, arrested two more accomplices involved in the incident, the spokesman informed that the case had been registered in March 2025 and further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath
Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education
9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters
NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journalist Ejaz Ahmed
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles with Sindh Home Ministe ..
Pakistan sets global example: BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Programme reduces child s ..
Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative19 minutes ago
-
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education19 minutes ago
-
9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown57 seconds ago
-
NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journalist Ejaz Ahmed58 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles with Sindh Home Minister over mother’s de ..1 minute ago
-
Pakistan sets global example: BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Programme reduces child stunting by 6.4 perce ..1 minute ago
-
Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive1 minute ago
-
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 202529 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order29 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full support29 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts29 minutes ago
-
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala52 minutes ago