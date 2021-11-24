9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang of lifter held

Police have arrested four members gang of motorcycles lifter and recovered nine stolen bikes besides Rs 46,500 from their possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station here Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four members gang of motorcycles lifter and recovered nine stolen bikes besides Rs 46,500 from their possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were as identified its gang leader Bilal Tanveer and co-accused Wasim Akram, Umar Zeb and Hamza Naeem.

Bilal Tanveer alias Bali has already been wanted in miscellaneous cases.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar congratulated SDPO Cantt, SHO Race Course and team on arrest of accused.

SP said that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. The accused of robbing innocent civilians at gunpoint would not escape the grip of law, he added.