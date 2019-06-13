9 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:17 PM
Police remained successful in arresting four members gang and recovered nine stolen motorbikes from their possession, informed police spokesman
Banni police arrested four member gang identified as Yousaf, Muhammad bilal, Tanveer Ahmed and Faraz Iqbal.
During course of action, police recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their custody.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Faisla Rana awarded commendation certificates to the personnel's of Dolphin force who nabbed three persons on Adiala Road and recovered weapons from their possession.