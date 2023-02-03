UrduPoint.com

9 Stolen Vehicles Recovered By AVLC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 10:25 PM

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Hyderabad police has claimed to have recovered nine cars that were stolen and snatched from different districts of Sindh including one from Punjab

The police spokesman informed here on Friday the vehicles were recovered in the raids conducted by the In Charge AVLC Inspector Asghar Tunio.

However, the spokesman neither disclosed the places of raids nor did he reveal any arrests.

The registration numbers of the recovered vehicles include AVQ-966, AQQ-060, AMX-557, BCR-297, ANQ-163, ARW-080, BPP-614, K-1548 and LE-1566.

The spokesman told that the police stations concerned had been informed about the recovery.

SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh praised the AVLC's recovery, he added.

