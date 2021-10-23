UrduPoint.com

9 Suspected Militants Killed In CTD Operation In Mastung

The counter-terrorism department (CTD) in an operation in Mastung area of Balochistan on Saturday killed nine militants and seized ammunition from their hideout

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The counter-terrorism department (CTD) in an operation in Mastung area of Balochistan on Saturday killed nine militants and seized ammunition from their hideout.

According to a spokesperson, CTD personnel conducted intelligence based-operation (IBO) in the Splinji area of Mastung district, some 40km from here.

The security personnel cordoned off the hideout and asked the armed men to surrender, but they opened fire on the CTD officials, causing them to respond effectively and in retaliation nine terrorists were killed, confirmed the CTD spokesperson.

"They belonged to the banned Baloch Liber�ation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and United Balochistan Army (UBA)," he said.

Weapons in a large quantity were also seized from the militants, with the CTD spokesperson saying that 9 X SMGs with 350 rounds, 20kg explosive, prima cord, detonators and 1 X RPG with 2 shells were confiscated from them and later their camp was also smashed by the CTD team.

He added that the militants were involved in a number of terrorist attacks in the province and on security forces.

Further investigation was underway.

