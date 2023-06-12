9 temporary animal sale points to be set up in Bahawalpur for Eid-ul-Azha: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday said that nine temporary sale points for sacrificial animals will be established before ten days of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate people.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the meeting that was held in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, Chief Executive Officer BWMC Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Asif, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, officers from Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company, district municipal committees and other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

DC directed that the provision of clean water, sanitation, tents, and other necessary arrangements should also be completed on time.

He said that an effective traffic plan should be chalked out for roads near cattle markets so that there is no problem in transportation and security arrangements should also be ensured. He said that medical and veterinary camps should also be established at cattle markets.

These temporary sales points will be established at Shasmahi Nahar Bahawalpur, Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Karachi Mor near Toyota Showroom Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Sadar near Mukhtar Flour Mills, KLP Road near Rehbar petrol Pump in Tehsil Ahmadpur East, near Gilani Petrol Pump in Uch Sharif, 102 DB Kenchi Mor in Tehsil Yazman, near General Bus Stand in Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali and at Rescue 1122 behind Old Water Works in Tehsil Hasilpur. Permanent cattle markets are already operational in Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur Sadar, Tehsil Yazman, Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali, and Tehsil Hasilpur.