UrduPoint.com

9 Temporary Animal Sale Points To Be Set Up In Bahawalpur For Eid-ul-Azha: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 09:05 PM

9 temporary animal sale points to be set up in Bahawalpur for Eid-ul-Azha: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday said that nine temporary sale points for sacrificial animals will be established before ten days of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday said that nine temporary sale points for sacrificial animals will be established before ten days of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate people.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the meeting that was held in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, Chief Executive Officer BWMC Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Asif, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, officers from Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company, district municipal committees and other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

DC directed that the provision of clean water, sanitation, tents, and other necessary arrangements should also be completed on time.

He said that an effective traffic plan should be chalked out for roads near cattle markets so that there is no problem in transportation and security arrangements should also be ensured. He said that medical and veterinary camps should also be established at cattle markets.

These temporary sales points will be established at Shasmahi Nahar Bahawalpur, Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Karachi Mor near Toyota Showroom Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Sadar near Mukhtar Flour Mills, KLP Road near Rehbar petrol Pump in Tehsil Ahmadpur East, near Gilani Petrol Pump in Uch Sharif, 102 DB Kenchi Mor in Tehsil Yazman, near General Bus Stand in Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali and at Rescue 1122 behind Old Water Works in Tehsil Hasilpur. Permanent cattle markets are already operational in Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur Sadar, Tehsil Yazman, Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali, and Tehsil Hasilpur.

Related Topics

Karachi Petrol Punjab Water Company Road Traffic Victoria Sale Bahawalpur Khairpur Hasilpur Ahmadpur East Yazman Rescue 1122 Market From Government Toyota Flour

Recent Stories

Climate Activists Delayed 119 Rescue Operations in ..

Climate Activists Delayed 119 Rescue Operations in Berlin - Official

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of coronavirus suo moto not ..

Supreme Court disposes of coronavirus suo moto notice case

7 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report regard ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report regarding missing of lawyer

7 minutes ago
 Over 600 Migrants Come to UK in Boats in Day Setti ..

Over 600 Migrants Come to UK in Boats in Day Setting New High of 2023 - Governme ..

7 minutes ago
 JPMorgan to Offer $290Mln to Settle Claims It Bene ..

JPMorgan to Offer $290Mln to Settle Claims It Benefited From Jeffrey Epstein - R ..

13 minutes ago
 9 cotton centers set up in Faisalabad division

9 cotton centers set up in Faisalabad division

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.