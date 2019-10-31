9 Tezgam Express inferno victims airlifted to Multan Burns Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nine victims of Rawalpindi-bound 7-Up Tezgam Express train with multiple injuries were airlifted to Pak Italian Modern Burns Unit, here on Thursday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Nine victims of Rawalpindi-bound 7-Up Tezgam Express train with multiple injuries were airlifted to Pak Italian Modern Burns Unit, here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood told APP that victims of poly trauma having burns, head injuries and fractures have been airlifted to the health facility.

He said that the fire victims were stable now. Burns Unit head Dr Naheed Chaudhry said that out of nine victims, three were with head injuries and fractures, who had been shifted to Accident and Emergency Ward of the Nishtar Hospital.

The unit head said that the victims had 15 per cent burns, and most of the patients were those who jumped out of the burning train.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Zahid (25), Abdul Rehman (46), Akhtar Ali (60), Rizwan (32), Mukhtiar (36), Rafique (36), Kashif (24), Liaqat (55) and Shahzad Abbas.

Six out of nine victims belong to Mirpur Khas, one each from Lahore, Umer Kot and Karachi.

According to ISPR, Army troops including doctors and paramedics moved to the accident site for rescue and relief operation. An Army Aviation helicopter flew from Multan to the site to evacuate those in critical condition.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak visited the hospital to check arrangements made for the victims of train incident. He ordered for managing another 30 beds for the patients.

Later, Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu paid visit to Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre to inquire about the health of train tragedy victims.

He ordered the Social Welfare Department to provide all facilities to the attendants of the victims.