9 Undertrial Prisoners Released On Personal Surety Bonds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Suleman Baig accompanying Civil Judge Naeem Bakhsh visited district jail Vehari and ordered to release nine undertrials involved in petty nature offenses here Tuesday.

The DSJ visited different barracks including the women barrack besides the jail hospital and kitchen. He interviewed prisoners and patients, enquired about their problems and health. He also checked the quality of food cooked at the kitchen and expressed satisfaction over the food and cleanliness.

Superintendent jail Nadeem Fazal, deputy superintendent Rizwan Saeed, medical officer Irfan Shakeel and other officials were present.

More Stories From Pakistan

