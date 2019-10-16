UrduPoint.com
9-year Kidnapped Child Found Dead In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:28 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A 9-year-old child, who was allegedly kidnapped in the jurisdiction of Police Station Airport was found dead.

SP Potohar Syed Ali told media, a child namely Naveed Khan who was missing from his house from Oct 11, 2019 in the area of Shah Khalid colony was found dead.

SP said that the investigators and forensic experts took samples from the body of child and dispatched to Forensic Lab Lahore for clinical examination to determine the cause of death.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana had taken notice of the gloomy incident and ordered for immediate arrest of culprits involved in the heinous crime.

