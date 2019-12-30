UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9-year-old Boy Killed Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:36 PM

9-year-old boy killed Sialkot

Some unidentified persons on Monday assaulted and killed a 9-year-old boy in Dhoda village

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Some unidentified persons on Monday assaulted and killed a 9-year-old boy in Dhoda village.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Ahsan, son of Khalid was assaulted and killed with a sharp-edged weapon. They threw the body near Dhoda village and fled the scene. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started probe.

Related Topics

Weapon

Recent Stories

Kazakh Air Navigation Services Says Wingtip Vortex ..

10 minutes ago

Six story building crumbles down in old city Karac ..

10 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

10 minutes ago

Musk Says SpaceX's First Crew Dragon Will Not Be L ..

10 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IER to STML

8 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asks parliam ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.