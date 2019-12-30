9-year-old boy killed Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Some unidentified persons on Monday assaulted and killed a 9-year-old boy in Dhoda village.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Ahsan, son of Khalid was assaulted and killed with a sharp-edged weapon. They threw the body near Dhoda village and fled the scene. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started probe.