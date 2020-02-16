UrduPoint.com
9-year Old Girl Body Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:50 PM

Hangu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday said a dead body of a nine-year-old girl has been found in a forest in Surbakhel area of Dawaba.

The girl was missing since last night, during a search by relatives they found her body in nearby jungle area and reported police.

Police said cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy report.

The body has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Hangu.

More Stories From Pakistan

