9-year-old girl killed in firing in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Some unidentified armed persons on Tuesday shot dead a 9-year-old girl and injured a man near a local hospital at Klasswala Road.

According to Rescue 1122, some unidentified armed attackers opened indiscriminate firing near a private hospital for unknown reasons.

As a result, 9-year-old girl Maryam died on-the-spot, while Kalu, 45, received severe injuries.

The attackers managed to flee the scene. Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead and the injured to THQ Pasrur.

Police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.