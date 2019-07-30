UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9-year-old Girl Killed In Firing In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

9-year-old girl killed in firing in Sialkot

Some unidentified armed persons on Tuesday shot dead a 9-year-old girl and injured a man near a local hospital at Klasswala Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Some unidentified armed persons on Tuesday shot dead a 9-year-old girl and injured a man near a local hospital at Klasswala Road.

According to Rescue 1122, some unidentified armed attackers opened indiscriminate firing near a private hospital for unknown reasons.

As a result, 9-year-old girl Maryam died on-the-spot, while Kalu, 45, received severe injuries.

The attackers managed to flee the scene. Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead and the injured to THQ Pasrur.

Police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Road Died Man Pasrur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces H1 2019 Revenue: 23.2% YoY Growth

4 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 76.11 points t ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved ..

2 minutes ago

CTP educating PSV drivers to ensure safety of comm ..

2 minutes ago

Air chief expresses sorrow over loss of lives in A ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore&#039;s GIC enters US$4.9 billion ADNOC p ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.