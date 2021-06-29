UrduPoint.com
9-year Old Girl Murderer Gets Death Sentence

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:03 PM

9-year old girl murderer gets death sentence

A court in Attock awarded death sentence to a man involved in a murder case of a 9 years old girl

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A court in Attock awarded death sentence to a man involved in a murder case of a 9 years old girl.

Prosecution said on Tuesday that accused Noman Sultan, resident of Kot Fateh Khan, gunned down a 9 years old girl Tayyba Noor in village Pagh over some pity dispute in limits of Fatehjang Police station on October 13, 2020.

The police registered a case against the accused and later arrested the nominated accused as well as recovered weapon used in the cold blood murder of the minor girl and submitted the case to the court.

The court imposed a death sentence as well as a fine of Rs100, 000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.

