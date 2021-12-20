9-years imprisonment awarded to two drug sellers in separate cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Bashir Khan was found guilty of possessing 1500 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiqabad police during the current year.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court sentenced an accused Syed Ali Shah to four years and six months in prison for having 1300 grams of Charas.

The accused was nabbed by Westridge Police in 2021 and failed to prove himself blameless.

The Additional and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.