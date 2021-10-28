9 years old boy shot dead 7 years old brother while playing with pistol in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Due to the negligence of parents a 9 years old boy, Monday shot dead his 7 years old brother while playing with a pistol as a toy in village Banda Khair Ali Khan the area of City police station Abbottabad.

According to the police spokesman, 9 years old boy Aziz son of Qadeer was playing with a pistol as a toy and suddenly he shot his 7 years old brother Omer and killed him.

After the incident police have reached the crime scene and shifted the dead body of the Aziz son of Qadeer to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad for postmortem while City Police Station Abbottabad registered an FIR and started investigation.