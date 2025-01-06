Open Menu

90 Acres State Land Reclaimed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

90 acres state land reclaimed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Forest Department, in coordination with the police, successfully retrieved 90 acres of state land in a major operation in Khanpur tehsil.

Additionally, the target has been set to recover 188 acres of land in the Rakh Khanpur forest area.

A spokesperson for the forest department told media here on Monday that during the operation, the land mafia attacked their team, snatching cash and mobile phones, and attempting to set fire to a government vehicle. The mafia also removed the battery from a tractor. A case has been registered against the influential culprits, and police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Forest Department and police team for their successful operation. She reiterated that the protection of state land is the government's responsibility, and all forest lands will be reclaimed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz had ordered a grand operation against the land mafia occupying government lands across Punjab. She directed that all government lands be recovered without yielding to any pressure or political influence.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also appealed to the public for cooperation, emphasizing that the success of the operation relies on public support, and lawbreakers will face justice.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Mobile Vehicle Maryam Aurangzeb Khanpur Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

31 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

53 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

60 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

4 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

4 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan