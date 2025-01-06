90 acres state land reclaimed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Forest Department, in coordination with the police, successfully retrieved 90 acres of state land in a major operation in Khanpur tehsil.

Additionally, the target has been set to recover 188 acres of land in the Rakh Khanpur forest area.

A spokesperson for the forest department told media here on Monday that during the operation, the land mafia attacked their team, snatching cash and mobile phones, and attempting to set fire to a government vehicle. The mafia also removed the battery from a tractor. A case has been registered against the influential culprits, and police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Forest Department and police team for their successful operation. She reiterated that the protection of state land is the government's responsibility, and all forest lands will be reclaimed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz had ordered a grand operation against the land mafia occupying government lands across Punjab. She directed that all government lands be recovered without yielding to any pressure or political influence.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also appealed to the public for cooperation, emphasizing that the success of the operation relies on public support, and lawbreakers will face justice.