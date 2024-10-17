90% agreement reached on 'Constitutional reforms', Says Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday expressed optimism that significant progress had been made on constitutional amendments and judicial appointments, with approximately 90% of agreements in place and hopefully reforms will commence in both houses within the next few days.

Senator said three major parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) have made significant headway on judicial reforms within the Constitutional Package, PML-N senator shared this breakthrough with a private news channel.

He said, "Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has also expressed its support for constitutional reforms, with certain conditions."

"Specifically, MQM has linked its support to stronger local government provisions," he mentioned.

Responding a query, he said crucial meetings took place between key political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said, "A complete consensus was reached on the proposed constitutional amendment.

"

"Major political parties are shifting their focus from person-specific and time-bound goals to addressing the nation's pressing problems," he added.

"This emphasis on solution-driven politics is a welcome change, prioritizing the welfare of citizens over individual interests," he added.

Responding another question about Military court and other amendments, he said, "9th meeting is scheduled for today to discuss military courts and other constitutional amendments.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) participated until the 7th meeting but has since shown a lack of seriousness in attending further discussions.

The senator urged PTI to reengage and contribute to the consensus-building process.

Senator Siddiqui has extended an invitation to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to participate in consensus-building efforts regarding constitutional amendments.

Responding to another query, he said, "PTI can make decisions without Imran Khan's direct involvement, even if he is imprisoned, just like PML-N did during Nawaz Sharif's imprisonment."