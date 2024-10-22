90 Arrested, 14 Shops Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Price control magistrates arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charges of overpricing last week.
Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum said here on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected 8164 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets and imposed a fine of Rs.
3.371 million on 456 profiteers in addition to taking strict action against 532 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.
During this period, the magistrates also arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops on violation of the Price Control Act, he added.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Conference on role of tech in education assessment starts tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of Senate session till Friday morning2 minutes ago
-
Patwari held for bribe2 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tell court8 minutes ago
-
Fading tradition: Jugglers struggle to keep art alive in South Punjab12 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts Mobile Food Testing Campaign in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, two injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
CTP devises traffic plan for Pak-England cricket match12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt implements minimum wage of Rs 37000 monthly for employees12 minutes ago
-
7th Intl Conference on Zoology begins at University of Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt plans to operate double-decker buses in Karachi: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Brick kiln sealed12 minutes ago