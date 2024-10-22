Open Menu

90 Arrested, 14 Shops Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

90 arrested, 14 shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Price control magistrates arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charges of overpricing last week.

Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum said here on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected 8164 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets and imposed a fine of Rs.

3.371 million on 456 profiteers in addition to taking strict action against 532 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

During this period, the magistrates also arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops on violation of the Price Control Act, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market Million

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

16 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

29 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan