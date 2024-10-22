90 arrested, 14 shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Price control magistrates arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charges of overpricing last week.

Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum said here on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected 8164 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets and imposed a fine of Rs.

3.371 million on 456 profiteers in addition to taking strict action against 532 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

During this period, the magistrates also arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops on violation of the Price Control Act, he added.