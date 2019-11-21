90 arrested over illegal LPG decanting

The police have arrested 90 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city during the ongoing month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 90 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas ) illegally in various parts of the city during the ongoing month.

A police spokesman said that four persons were killed during incidents of gas cylinder blast in the last week of October.

Therefore, the police, in collaboration with Civil Defence Department, launched a campaign against decanting of gas without adopting proper safety arrangements.

The police also confiscated the gas decanting equipment and sealed shops. He said the drive would continue.