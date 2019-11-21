UrduPoint.com
90 Arrested Over Illegal LPG Decanting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 90 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city during the ongoing month.

A police spokesman said that four persons were killed during incidents of gas cylinder blast in the last week of October.

Therefore, the police, in collaboration with Civil Defence Department, launched a campaign against decanting of gas without adopting proper safety arrangements.

The police also confiscated the gas decanting equipment and sealed shops. He said the drive would continue.

