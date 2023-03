(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Police Department promoted 90 officials including assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), here on Tuesday.

According to a notification, issued by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, 30 ASIs were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors and 60 head constables to the rank of ASIs.

The RPO congratulated all the promoted staff.