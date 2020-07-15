UrduPoint.com
90 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

90 corona patients under treatment in Faisalabad

As many as 90 corona patients are under treatment in three public sector hospitals in the district

Forty two patients are under treatment at Civil Hospital, 40 in Allied Hospital while 8 patients at Govt General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, said health department sources here on Wednesday.

The condition of 9, out of 90 patients was stated to be critical.

The sources said that 14 new cases of coronavirus werereported during the last 24 hours, who were quarantinedat their homes.

