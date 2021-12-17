UrduPoint.com

90 Female Candidates Elected Unopposed In LG Polls From Three Districts Of KP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:17 PM

90 female candidates elected unopposed in LG polls from three districts of KP

In Local Government elections scheduled for December19, 53 candidates for female seats and 12 on general seats have been elected unopposed from district DI Khan, revealed office of the election commission here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :In Local Government elections scheduled for December19, 53 candidates for female seats and 12 on general seats have been elected unopposed from district DI Khan, revealed office of the election commission here Friday.

Similarly, 12 on Kisan seats, 28 on Youth and 13 on minorities' seats were also elected unopposed, it said adding that from district Lakki Marwat 11 candidates on female seats and 3 on Kisan were also elected unopposed.

From district Tank 18 candidates on general seats, 26 on female seats, 13 ion Kisan, 20 on Youth and 3 on minority seats were elected unopposed.

