90 Female Candidates Elected Unopposed In LG Polls From Three Districts Of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :In the Local Government elections scheduled for December 19, 53 candidates for female seats and 12 on general seats have been elected unopposed from district DI Khan, revealed office of the election commission here Friday.

Similarly, 12 on Kisan seats, 28 on Youth and 13 on minorities' seats were also elected unopposed, it said adding that from district Lakki Marwat 11 candidates on female seats and 3 on Kisan were also elected unopposed.

From district Tank 18 candidates on general seats, 26 on female seats, 13 ion Kisan, 20 on Youth and 3 on minority seats were elected unopposed.

