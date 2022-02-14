UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

90% given dose of vaccine against Covid-19, 77% got second dose in district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Khalid Javed said that 90% people in the district were given first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, whereas 77% received the second dose.

He informed this during a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Narowal ,Saba Asghar.

Focal Person Dr. Muhammad Tariq presented a weekly report to Deputy Commissioner in the meeting regarding special campaign against Covid-19 and the activities by concerned officers regarding dengue surveillance.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar directed the concerned officers to achieve the targets set for dengue surveillance.

She said that besides informing the people about precautionary measures against dengue, full attention should also be paid to surveillance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warraich, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh Amina Ehsan, CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed, DHO Dr. Muhammad Tariq, MS DHQ Dr. Latif Afzal, Representative of World Health Organization Dr. Muhammad Yasir, DDH Dr. Khalid Mahmood, District Entomologist Amanat Ali, besides Environment, education, Population, Higher Education, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other officials attended the meeting.

CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed and Focal Person Dr. Mohammad Tariq said that during last week as many as 65,744 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams and 13,698 visits were made by 74 outdoor teams. In addition, 1318 hotspots were also inspected.

