90 kanal encroached land vacated in FGEHA-ICT joint operation in G-14 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Director Enforcement & Vigilance of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in its comprehensive two-day anti-encroachment operation in Sector G-14 has reclaimed 90 kanal land.

Director General FGEHA, Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, emphasized a strict zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments, reinforcing the commitment to effective land use and the provision of housing facilities with enhanced health care system, according to a statement from the FGEHA.

On first day of the operation, seven illegal houses were demolished at the hospital plot in G-14 Markaz and two unauthorized structures were cleared from plots No. 14-A and 14-B on Street 118.

On the second day, the operation progressed significantly with the clearance of 12 plots on Street 65-A, 16 plots on Street 64-D, 06 plots on Street 74, and 11 plots each on Streets 74-A and Major Double Road 802.

In total, over 90 kanal of encroached land was vacated, the statement said.

The operation was prompted by intelligence reports indicating extensive unauthorized encroachments on the hospital site, which valued billions of rupees and threatened the planned healthcare infrastructure.

Prior to the operation, the FGEHA conducted detailed assessments, coordinated strategy, ensured the presence of sufficient personnel to maintain safety and minimize conflicts. Heavy machinery was deployed for clearance while prior legal notices were served.