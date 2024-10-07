90 Kanal Encroached Land Vacated In FGEHA-ICT Joint Operation In G-14 Sector
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Director Enforcement & Vigilance of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in its comprehensive two-day anti-encroachment operation in Sector G-14 has reclaimed 90 kanal land.
Director General FGEHA, Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, emphasized a strict zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments, reinforcing the commitment to effective land use and the provision of housing facilities with enhanced health care system, according to a statement from the FGEHA.
On first day of the operation, seven illegal houses were demolished at the hospital plot in G-14 Markaz and two unauthorized structures were cleared from plots No. 14-A and 14-B on Street 118.
On the second day, the operation progressed significantly with the clearance of 12 plots on Street 65-A, 16 plots on Street 64-D, 06 plots on Street 74, and 11 plots each on Streets 74-A and Major Double Road 802.
In total, over 90 kanal of encroached land was vacated, the statement said.
The operation was prompted by intelligence reports indicating extensive unauthorized encroachments on the hospital site, which valued billions of rupees and threatened the planned healthcare infrastructure.
Prior to the operation, the FGEHA conducted detailed assessments, coordinated strategy, ensured the presence of sufficient personnel to maintain safety and minimize conflicts. Heavy machinery was deployed for clearance while prior legal notices were served.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt exercised restraint, didn't give PTI chance to get 'dead bodies': interior minister13 minutes ago
-
Explosion reported near Karachi Airport13 minutes ago
-
Pak Counsel Gen. highlights trends in global business landscape43 minutes ago
-
Tarar inspects under-construction road in Township1 hour ago
-
KP CM Gandapur should clarify on his last 24-hours whereabouts: Tarar1 hour ago
-
PTI failed to unleash violence, bloodshed in capital despite massive attempt: Muqam2 hours ago
-
31 policemen injured, one died, 878 miscreants arrested during PTI protest; says IG Islamabad2 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Palestinians2 hours ago
-
Power Division refutes news item about setting up new power plant2 hours ago
-
Allegedly missing KP CM reaches provincial assembly2 hours ago
-
CM surfaces in KP Assembly after mysterious disappearance, lauds party support2 hours ago
-
AJK-based medical colleges to boost students' skills through extracurricular activities3 hours ago