UrduPoint.com

90-kanal State Land Retrieved On Punjab Ombudsman's Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 07:23 PM

90-kanal state land retrieved on Punjab ombudsman's orders

State land measuring 90 kanals and nine marlas worth Rs 31.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang district, on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :State land measuring 90 kanals and nine marlas worth Rs 31.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang district, on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman said that the involvement of the ombudsman's office in renewal of rent contracts of 581 shops of municipal committee in Mandi Bahauddin resulted in yearly collection of Rs. 44.46 million rent.

In another case, the provincial ombudsman interacted to resolve 28-year-old issue of the US-based Jawad Nasrullah by transferring the ownership of his one kanal plot worth Rs 12 million to his legal heirs, the spokesman added.

Alongside, the monthly rents of commercial shops constructed on hundreds of kanals of state land in 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang district had been assessed on the orders of the ombudsman's office which would give the government an annual benefit of Rs 7.56 million in terms of monthly rent.

The ombudsman's office also moderated to give the possession of two-kanal-and-three-marla land worth about nine million rupees to the complainant, Muhammad Ajmal of Rajanpur. The encroached portion has also been retrieved on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas in Rajanpur, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Punjab Rent Jhang Mandi Bahauddin Rajanpur From Government Million

Recent Stories

Covid subvariants cast shadow over European summer ..

Covid subvariants cast shadow over European summer

34 seconds ago
 1.2 million World Cup tickets sold, organisers say ..

1.2 million World Cup tickets sold, organisers say

36 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 230 Ecstasy tablets; arrests one accu ..

ANF recovers 230 Ecstasy tablets; arrests one accused

37 seconds ago
 Encroachments on graveyard land demolished

Encroachments on graveyard land demolished

40 seconds ago
 Bayern complete signing of Senegal star Mane from ..

Bayern complete signing of Senegal star Mane from Liverpool

4 minutes ago
 "World Music Day" celebrated in full swing by ACP ..

"World Music Day" celebrated in full swing by ACP Karachi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.