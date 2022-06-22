State land measuring 90 kanals and nine marlas worth Rs 31.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang district, on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :State land measuring 90 kanals and nine marlas worth Rs 31.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang district, on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman said that the involvement of the ombudsman's office in renewal of rent contracts of 581 shops of municipal committee in Mandi Bahauddin resulted in yearly collection of Rs. 44.46 million rent.

In another case, the provincial ombudsman interacted to resolve 28-year-old issue of the US-based Jawad Nasrullah by transferring the ownership of his one kanal plot worth Rs 12 million to his legal heirs, the spokesman added.

Alongside, the monthly rents of commercial shops constructed on hundreds of kanals of state land in 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang district had been assessed on the orders of the ombudsman's office which would give the government an annual benefit of Rs 7.56 million in terms of monthly rent.

The ombudsman's office also moderated to give the possession of two-kanal-and-three-marla land worth about nine million rupees to the complainant, Muhammad Ajmal of Rajanpur. The encroached portion has also been retrieved on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas in Rajanpur, the spokesman added.