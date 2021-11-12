90 laser levelers distributed on subsidized rates through balloting

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 90 laser levelers were distributed on subsidized rates among farmers under auspicious of local Agriculture and Water Management department through balloting conducted here on Friday.

District Commissioner, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, terming as revolutionary step towards modern cultivation, revealed that about 1085 levellors worth Rs. 750 million would be given away across the province in upcoming few days.

23 units were distributed among farmers hailing from Khanewal, 33 from Kabir Walla, 12 Jahanian and 22 in Mian Chanu.

About 1085 levelors with the cost of Rs. 270 million would be provided to peasants of Southern Punjab region, it was said.

According to statement issued from Director General Water Management and Agriculture, Zafarullah, about Rs. 250, 000 subsidy was being provided on each laser levelor offered through balloting.

He said Pakistan was facing water shortage measured around 36 percent, adding that the new technology would help save water usage in fields up to 15 percent at least.