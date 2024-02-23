Open Menu

90 Linemen Promoted

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

90 linemen promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted 90 linemen from scale-11 to scale-14 as line superintendents-II (LS-II).

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that after recommendation of the FESCO Promotion board, the Human Resources (HR) Department issued a notification for promotion of 90 LMs of scale-11 as LS-II in scale-14.

Out of them, 11 belonged to First Circle Faisalabad, 5 to Second Circle Faisalabad, 28 to Sargodha Circle, 14 to Jhang Circle, 12 to Toba Tek Singh Circle, 13 to Mianwali Circle and 7 LMs of Construction Department, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From FESCO

Recent Stories

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan