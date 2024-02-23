90 linemen promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted 90 linemen from scale-11 to scale-14 as line superintendents-II (LS-II).

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that after recommendation of the FESCO Promotion board, the Human Resources (HR) Department issued a notification for promotion of 90 LMs of scale-11 as LS-II in scale-14.

Out of them, 11 belonged to First Circle Faisalabad, 5 to Second Circle Faisalabad, 28 to Sargodha Circle, 14 to Jhang Circle, 12 to Toba Tek Singh Circle, 13 to Mianwali Circle and 7 LMs of Construction Department, he added.