90 Linemen Promoted
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted 90 linemen from scale-11 to scale-14 as line superintendents-II (LS-II).
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that after recommendation of the FESCO Promotion board, the Human Resources (HR) Department issued a notification for promotion of 90 LMs of scale-11 as LS-II in scale-14.
Out of them, 11 belonged to First Circle Faisalabad, 5 to Second Circle Faisalabad, 28 to Sargodha Circle, 14 to Jhang Circle, 12 to Toba Tek Singh Circle, 13 to Mianwali Circle and 7 LMs of Construction Department, he added.
Recent Stories
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for showcasing KP's historical significance through digital media6 minutes ago
-
Two thieves held, stolen rickshaw recovered in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
446 players, officials to participate in intercollegiate sports competitions6 minutes ago
-
ECP allocates Punjab's reserved NA women seats6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt committed to provide quality education: officials16 minutes ago
-
Call for showcasing KP's historical significance through digital media16 minutes ago
-
Trees plantation award's given among students.Director Education26 minutes ago
-
IESSI Leads Groundbreaking Health Initiative in collaboration with ILO Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
PML-N respects opposition: Azma Bukhari26 minutes ago
-
First woman commissioner Multan takes charge36 minutes ago
-
ECP declares winners of reserves seats for Balochistan Assembly36 minutes ago
-
'Sargodha Day' observed46 minutes ago