90 more patients report positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 90 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 25903 in Hyderabad district.

Out of 23072 COVID-19 cases, 23547 have so far been recovered while 561 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1795, of whom 1680 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1081 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 90 cases were reported as positive with 8 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 524810 people had received first jab while 230117 received second dose in the district.

According to the daily report received by APP, a total of 3623 people have received their first jab while the second dose was administered to 5208 persons during the last 24 hours.