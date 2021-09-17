UrduPoint.com

90 More Patients Report Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

90 more patients report positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 90 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 25903 in Hyderabad district.

Out of 23072 COVID-19 cases, 23547 have so far been recovered while 561 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1795, of whom 1680 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1081 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 90 cases were reported as positive with 8 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 524810 people had received first jab while 230117 received second dose in the district.

According to the daily report received by APP, a total of 3623 people have received their first jab while the second dose was administered to 5208 persons during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.