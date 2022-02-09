UrduPoint.com

90 More Patients Test Covid Positive In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 10:26 PM

90 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

As many as 90 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 34185 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 90 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 34185 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

Out of 34185 Covid-19 cases, 30320 have so far been recovered while 640 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 3225, of which 3200 are isolated at homes while the rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1343 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 90 cases were reported as positive with a 7 percent positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process was underway and 15172 people received booster doses till Feb 9, 2022.

