90 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Thu 27th May 2021

90 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :About 90 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24823 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 782593 people were screened for the virus till May 26 out of which 90 more were reported positive.

As many as 23501 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 273 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

