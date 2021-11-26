UrduPoint.com

90 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 90 new cases of corona were reported across the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that 52 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Rawalpindi, six in Faisalabad, five in Sargodha, Sialkot, as many in Kasur, three in Mianwali.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 442,816. Besides 424,666 patients have fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,141 till date.

In recent 24 hours, three deaths had been reported in Punjab pushing total death toll to 13,007.

He added that 14,411 tests were conducted making a total of 8,315,012 tests, in same time.

The overall positive rate of Covid-19 in last 24 hours was recorded at 0.6 per cent in all the cities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 1.4 percent, 1.6 percent in Faisalabad, 0.6 percent in Rawalpindi, 0.5 percent in Multan and 0.2 percent in Gujranwala.

