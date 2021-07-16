UrduPoint.com
90 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Reported: DC

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan Friday said that the prevailing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly than the previous one as the number of coronavirus patients was increasing rapidly in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-C arrangements here at his office, he directed the officials to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at public places especially at cattle markets during Eid days.

Amir said that if we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the DC that 90 more people tested positive for Covis-19 during the last 24 hours out of which 84 were reported from Rawalpindi district while 6 belonged to other districts.

He briefed that 16 cases were reported from Potohar town, 32 Rawalpindi Cantt,15 Rawal town, 3 Gujar khan, 15 Taxila, 2 Kahuta and one from Kalarsyeda. "Presently 18 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,30 in Institute of Urology,16 in Fauji foundation, and one in the Hearts international hospital", he added.

The official briefed that two women including Jameela bibi resident of Qasimabad area and Taj bibi of Fateh Jang area had died due to this deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

He updated the meeting that so far 973,603 people including 33,121 health workers and 940,482 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

