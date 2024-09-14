90% of points outlined in CoD implemented: Bilawal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Friday said that 90% of the points outlined in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) had been implemented.

Only a few critical points such as the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to prevent its use for political purposes were yet to be implemented, Bilawal said while talking to the media at the Parliament House.

Bilawal Bhutto explained that the CoD was designed to resolve public problems and ensure the smooth functioning of all institutions.

He highlighted that the main role of Parliament was to legislate and introduce constitutional amendments.

He credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for evolving a consensus on the Constitution, saying that the 18th Amendment was the continuation of that legacy as it was also adopted with the consensus.

He acknowledged the challenges being faced by the institutions, including Parliament and the media, and called for responsible journalism alongside press freedom.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed concern over recent instances where journalists were insulted at a political rally.

On the issue of national security, he stressed that collaboration between provincial and Federal governments was must to root out the menace of terrorism.

He expressed disappointment that political disputes had hindered efforts to ensure security, but voiced optimism that a recently formed all-party parliamentary committee would address such challenges.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the importance of cooperation within Parliament to resolve issues such as inflation and poverty, saying that the politics of hatred would only hindered the development process.

As regards the ongoing discussions regarding constitutional amendments, he said a committee led by the National Assembly Speaker which included Maulana Fazlur Rehman also, would decide the way forward by evolving a code of conduct for the Parliament.

Regarding the imposition of Governor's Rule, Bilawal Bhutto clarified that the PPP was opposed to any move. However, he said that in exceptional circumstances, the Governor's Rule may be imposed, but not for long periods under the 18th Amendment.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated PPP's commitment to the Charter of Democracy and emphasized the need for a cooperative and productive working relationship within Parliament.

APP/sra-zah