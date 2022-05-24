(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Tuesday said that 90 percent of Sherani's forest fires had been contained after heavy operation initiated by multiple agencies.

Sharing details of fire extinguishing operation, she said, "Iranian fire fighting aircraft, Ilyushin 76, has joined the operation today which will help prevent further spread of fires in the forest." "Iranian fire aircraft has capacity to spray 40 metric tons of water at a time, which is equivalent to 14 helicopters," she added.

Farah said the efforts of the provincial government and other stake holders had helped a lot in controlling the fire.

Secretary Forest Department Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini said that the intensity of fires in the Sherani forest on the Koh-i-Sulaiman range had been greatly reduced. He was hopeful that the forest fire would be put out soon.

He said that the fire was partially extinguished and that planned efforts would continue to put out the embers.