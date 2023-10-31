Open Menu

90% Of Strokes Can Be Avoided Through Preventive Measures: Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 07:26 PM

90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive measures: Health Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday said that 90 percent of strokes can be avoided by taking preventive measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday said that 90 percent of strokes can be avoided by taking preventive measures.

He was addressing the event held in connection with World Stroke Day at the Ministry of National Health Services in collaboration with the World Stroke Society.

The minister said, "We should ensure coordinated measures to promote public awareness."

He added the Ministry of Health will ensure all necessary steps in this regard.

The minister said measures will be taken at Primary and secondary levels for prevention of stroke.

Paramedical staff and doctors will also be trained in various hospitals to combat stroke disease.

The Minister said, "We are implementing a reform agenda in the health sector during the short tenure of the incumbent government."

He said practical steps are being taken to strengthen the primary health care system.

He said 460 primary health centers will be revamped across the country with WHO support and no expense from government exchequer would be used.

The Minister said the government was promoting the referral mechanism to reduce the burden on big hospitals.

"We all have to play our role for the improvement of the health sector," he added.

Related Topics

World Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

6 minutes ago
 USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

6 minutes ago
 Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

8 minutes ago
 Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers ..

Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers in 53 days

6 minutes ago
 Throwball Championship from Nov 14

Throwball Championship from Nov 14

6 minutes ago
Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new ..

Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

15 minutes ago
 SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB refere ..

SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB references

9 minutes ago
 Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

9 minutes ago
 Sugarcane crushing season to be started timely: DC

Sugarcane crushing season to be started timely: DC

3 minutes ago
 China conducts 2,000 foreign aid projects via BRI ..

China conducts 2,000 foreign aid projects via BRI cooperation: Luo Zhaohui

3 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan joint research center help research ..

China-Pakistan joint research center help researchers to asses impact of climate ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan