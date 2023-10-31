90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive measures: Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday said that 90 percent of strokes can be avoided by taking preventive measures.

He was addressing the event held in connection with World Stroke Day at the Ministry of National Health Services in collaboration with the World Stroke Society.

The minister said, "We should ensure coordinated measures to promote public awareness."

He added the Ministry of Health will ensure all necessary steps in this regard.

The minister said measures will be taken at Primary and secondary levels for prevention of stroke.

Paramedical staff and doctors will also be trained in various hospitals to combat stroke disease.

The Minister said, "We are implementing a reform agenda in the health sector during the short tenure of the incumbent government."

He said practical steps are being taken to strengthen the primary health care system.

He said 460 primary health centers will be revamped across the country with WHO support and no expense from government exchequer would be used.

The Minister said the government was promoting the referral mechanism to reduce the burden on big hospitals.

"We all have to play our role for the improvement of the health sector," he added.