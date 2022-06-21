UrduPoint.com

90 Pakistani Students Return To China To Continue Their On-campus Studies

Sameer Tahir Published June 21, 2022

The Pakistani government has expressed gratitude to the Chinese authorities for allowing the students to return to China to continue their studies.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the first batch of 90 Pakistani students returned to China on a special chartered flight to complete their on-campus education.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and other senior officials from the Foreign Office, Federal Education, and Higher education Commission (HEC) met the students at the airport and wished them well.

During his meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 22, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made a special plea for students to return to China for on-campus studies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, HEC, and the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing have all been working hard to facilitate the students' return.

Pakistani students were stuck in Pakistan unable to return to China after the breakout of Covid-19.

