90 Pc Bardana Distribute At 17 PASSCO Centres In Burewala, Says Rao Akram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Zonal Head Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) Rao Muhammad Akram said that 90 per cent gunny bags (Bardana) has been distributed at 17 wheat procurement centres of PASCO Burewala zone.
While 20,000 metric tons of wheat has also been purchased at these centres at a support price of Rs 3900 per 40 kg. The strict monitoring was being ensured to distribute Bardana at procurement centres transparently.
The government aimed to ensure the purchase of wheat directly from the farmers at the official rate under the fixed purchase target.
He said that after increasing the purchase target on the directions of the Prime Minister, more bardana will be distributed to the farmers for which the already registered growers will be distributed as per merit.
He said that middlemen and brokers were being discouraged so that the purchase of wheat from growers could be ensured on official rates as much as possible.
