90 pc cotton sowing completed in Sindh, Punjab, FAC issues fortnightly guidelines

Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) issued a set of guidelines here Tuesday for cotton farmers applicable till June 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) issued a set of guidelines here Tuesday for cotton farmers applicable till June 15.

Chaired by Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood, the third FAC meeting noted that 90 per cent of the cotton sowing has been completed in Sindh and Punjab and those yet to sow cotton were advised to maintain number of plants at 23000-35000 per acre and apply 8-10 kilogram seed per acre.

FAC experts recommended plant-to-plant distance at 6-9 inches while row-to-row distance at 2.5 feet, says a release issued by CCRI Multan spokesman Sajid Mahmood.

Farmers were further advised not to apply fertilizers during land preparation and instead do it after the diseased or weaker plants are removed.

Registered and certified seed should be applied after application of some suitable pesticides.

Farmers should apply a bag of SOP per acre in sandy areas, areas water-fed by tube wells or soil deficient in Potash, and where crop has entered flower or budding stage.

Dr. Zahid said that farmers should select the time of sowing and water application in accordance with weather conditions.

Post-rain weeds must be removed at the earliest to avoid 30- 50 per cent potential production losses.

April sown crop in case of facing Thrips or Aphid attack beyond economic threshold level (ETL) then farmers should apply suitable pesticides after consulting agriculture officers.

A survey conducted by CCRI Multan showed pink bollworm attack in some areas where crop was passing through fruit stage.

To address this problem, farmers should apply 100-120 ml Spinetoram in 100 litres of water per acre.

Farmers should also keep monitoring crop and take measures in case of dusky bug attack going beyond ETL.

For biological monitoring and management of pink bollworm, farmers should instal 6-8 pheromone traps per acre.

Issue of locust attack also came under discussion and farmers were advised to apply 330 ml Lambda Cyhalothrin, or 350ml Delta Methrine, or 330 ml Cyper Methrine per acre in 120 litres of water in case of locust attack.

Heads of different wings of CCRI including Dr. Naveed Afzal, Dr. Idrees Khan, Dr. Fayyaz Ahmad, besides Sajid Mahmood, Junaid Ahmad and Dr. Rabia Saeed attended the meeting. Next FAC fortnightly meeting would be held on June 16 at CCRI Multan.

