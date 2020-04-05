UrduPoint.com
90 Pc Tax Concession Being Given To Construction Sector: Firdous

Sun 05th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

90 pc tax concession being given to construction sector: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that 90 percent tax concession has been given to the construction sector under the incentive package.

In a series of tweets, she said that the concession package for the construction industry would also boost other industries.

She said that this initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan was a new hope and message of development.

She said those, who invest in the Naya Pakistan Housing programme, would have to pay only 10 percent tax.

She said development and progress of the construction sector would construe in the development of labourers and workers.

The SAPM said the government has abolished withholding tax from the entire construction sector, except cement and steel industry.

