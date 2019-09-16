90 per cent civil works on Kartarpur Corridor completed

(@imziishan)

About 90 per cent civil works on Darbar Sahib Kartarpur have been completed so far, said an official of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :About 90 per cent civil works on Darbar Sahib Kartarpur have been completed so far, said an official of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on Monday.

While briefing the national and foreign media during a visit to Kartarpur in Narowal, he said the Federal government had given approval to name year 2019 after Guru Nanak Devji.

The celebrations will start from Nov 5 which would continue till Nov 15, 2019. The main ceremony in this regard would be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on Nov 12, the official said.

The celebrations will also be done in different places of the country for which the ETPB will make all arrangements.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the arrangements for opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor were being completed, he added.

The development and renovation work would also be carried out at Janumashtan and all gurdwaras would be decorated and beautified.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad said that all arrangements including food, accommodation and transport are being made for the yatrees.