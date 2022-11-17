UrduPoint.com

90 Per Cent Of Jaurrian Hospital Construction Work Completed

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

90 per cent of Jaurrian hospital construction work completed

District Health Authority(DHA), Incharge of Development and Planning, Zohaib Mazhar, said that despite financial constraints, 90 per cent of the construction work of the hospital being set up at Jaurrian near Chakri had been completed to to provide medical support to public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :District Health Authority(DHA), Incharge of Development and Planning, Zohaib Mazhar, said that despite financial constraints, 90 per cent of the construction work of the hospital being set up at Jaurrian near Chakri had been completed to to provide medical support to public.

He told APP that work on a Rs 702.511 million health project was in full swing that would hopefully be completed soon. The planning officer informed that the Punjab government had spent Rs 312.96 million for the construction of the hospital so far out of a total of Rs 417.

47 mln revised rate for the capital site by the Provincial Development Working Party, whereas the rest of Rs 285.033 million would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery, he added.

Zohaib said that the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal land for setting up the 60-bedded Hospital owned by the Punjab government. The Incharge informed that modern healthcare facilities, including ventilators, Ultrasound digital beamformers, a Dental unit, an Anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others, would be available at the hospital.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab SITE Million

Recent Stories

Winter Family Festival 2022 inaugurated

Winter Family Festival 2022 inaugurated

14 seconds ago
 Russia Demands Probe Into Double Assault on Embass ..

Russia Demands Probe Into Double Assault on Embassy in Poland

16 seconds ago
 US Sanctions 13 Companies Supporting Iranian Petro ..

US Sanctions 13 Companies Supporting Iranian Petroleum, Petrochem Sales - Treasu ..

17 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Reko Diq agr ..

2 minutes ago
 Modern curriculum indispensable for higher educati ..

Modern curriculum indispensable for higher education, says Dr. Asghar Zaidi

2 minutes ago
 Student kills two fellows in Jahanian

Student kills two fellows in Jahanian

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.