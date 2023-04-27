UrduPoint.com

90 Per Cent Pakistanis Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro on Thursday informed the National Assembly that 90 percent of people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 besides administrating booster doses to them

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, she said that now COVID-19 was being treated as a viral infection.

She said only two cases of monkeypox were reported in Pakistan and the patients were kept in isolation.

To another question, she said NHSR&C has not established any hospital in any foreign country for Pakistanis. The ministry did not have any plan to establish further hospitals in foreign countries for Pakistani, she said.

More Stories From Pakistan

