90 per cent Pakistanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro on Thursday informed the National Assembly that 90 percent of people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 besides administrating booster doses to them.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, she said that now COVID-19 was being treated as a viral infection.

She said only two cases of monkeypox were reported in Pakistan and the patients were kept in isolation.

To another question, she said NHSR&C has not established any hospital in any foreign country for Pakistanis. The ministry did not have any plan to establish further hospitals in foreign countries for Pakistani, she said.