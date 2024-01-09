90 percent coverage made during first day of polio vaccination campaign in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The health teams have made around 90 percent coverage on the first day of five days polio campaign launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday (January 8, 2024).

According to data shared by Emergency Operation Center (EOC), supervising the whole vaccination campaign, in some districts inoculation was made beyond the targeted numbers.

During the five-day polio drive, a target of inoculation of 7.4 million children has been set by the Health Department.

In Kohistan Lower, about 107 per cent of vaccination is achieved by surpassing the target of 9412 number of children to 10079.

Similarly, in Tourghar district 106 percent vaccination is made by surpassing the target of 12857 children to 13635.

Lowest vaccination has been made in Kohistan (Palas) where 65 percent coverage is made by vaccinating 5295 children against the target of 8135.

In around five districts including Batagram, Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Upper, Torghar and Shangla vaccination is made beyond the targeted numbers.

In Bajaur where a van carrying Police personnel for polio security duty was attacked by terrorists by planting IED, claiming around five lives, 69 per cent vaccination was made by covering 63737 children against the target of 92333 children.

In D.I.Khan and Lakki Marwat districts vaccination was postponed temporarily due to security concerns.